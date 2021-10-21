Fort Zumwalt Superintendent DuBray announces retirement, successor

Dr. Bernard DuBray, Superintendent of Fort Zumwalt School District, notified the Board of Education that next school year, 2022-2023, will be his last with the district.

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Paul Myers has been named Superintendent Elect, beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, which will serve as a transition period between the two.

DuBray, having served in his role since 1985, is Missouri’s longest serving Superintendent. He made the announcement at the end of the regular monthly meeting. “The last two school years have been rough for everybody and that’s not how I want to leave. I want to retire at the end of next school year, which would be 2022-2023,” he told the Board, administrators and roughly 60 meeting attendees. “And, the Board has wisely had a succession plan in mind now for a number of years. Therefore, I want to use my last year, 22-23, to work with Paul Myers, who is our Deputy Superintendent, and has been selected as Superintendent Elect for 22-23 and I would spend much of my time in that last year working with him in transition. I will do what I have always tried to do, which is work hard, not let anybody down, and make this school district a better place to be. So, with that said, I have given you a letter of retirement … not at the end of this year, but 22-23, and I will give you everything I’ve got for that period of time.”

His announcement, which can be seen in its entirety, was met with a standing ovation, as well as some tears from administrators and board members.

In a message to staff and families sent this morning, DuBray said: “It will be my 41st year in Fort Zumwalt, my 38th as Fort Zumwalt Superintendent and my 54th as an educator. I have loved my time in Fort Zumwalt and I have always tried to do my very best and not let anyone down. Dr. Paul Myers will become Superintendent Elect next year and Superintendent the following year. I will work hard to assist him as he transitions from his current role as Deputy to that of Superintendent in 2023-2024. Thank you for all the support I have always been given.”

Myers has been with the district since 1999. He first served at South Middle School as a school psychologist and Educational Diagnostician before becoming an Assistant Principal at West Middle School. In 2005 he was named Principal at South Middle School, a position he held until moving into district level administration, where he has served multiple roles and overseen Special Education, Health and Early Childhood Services, Student Personnel Services and Administrative Services, which includes Transportation, Student Nutrition and Custodial Services.

Dr. Henry St. Pierre will transition to the role of Deputy Superintendent, beginning in the 2022-2023 school year. St. Pierre joined the district as a teacher in 1996 and has served as an Assistant Principal and was the founding Principal at Fort Zumwalt East High School in 2006. In his time as a district level administrator he has overseen Special Education, Health and Early Childhood Services. Currently he is the Assistant Superintendent for Personnel Services.