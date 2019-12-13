Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Fort Zumwalt STEM, CTE programs recognized as model for workforce development

Dec. 13, 2019
From left: E&IT Curriculum Coordinator Andy McHaffie, Superintendent Dr. Bernie DuBray, Executive Director of STEM & CTE Dr. Pat Brown and SCI Engineering's Daryl Muhammad.

Fort Zumwalt School District’s STEM and Career Technical Education (CTE) program was recently recognized by the St. Charles County Workforce Development Board’s Manufacturing Task Force for developing and sustaining programs that “are engaging the hearts and minds of students by developing life skills, offering specialized fields of study … and creating new partnership opportunities with the local business community.”

All of this, the task force says, serves as a model of workforce development for the state. FZSD STEM and CTE provides students a number of pathways for career exploration as early as middle school.

Weaving together classroom exploration and hands-on experience, students can chart a course to help them graduate high school with college credit, professional certifications and even an apprentice certificate.

