Fort Zumwalt South Class of 2023 to present $30,000 to Schmitz Foundation

The Fort Zumwalt South High School Class of 2023 dedicated their senior class t-shirts to the memory of 2019 South High graduate Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, USMC, who died in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021.
On Friday, October 15, at the Jack Ball Stadium at Fort Zumwalt South High School, 8050 Mexico Road, St. Peters, the South High football team will play against Francis Howell North. Events planned for this special night include:
- First 1,000 fans will receive a mini American flag for the National Anthem and Schmitz presentation
- Central County Fire and Rescue will have a truck on site displaying a flag from the extended ladder
- A Marine Corps Honor Guard will present the colors before the game
- St. Louis County Police Department will be delivering the game ball by helicopter at approximately 6:45 p.m.
- A halftime presentation of $30,000 raised through t-shirt sales by the South High Class of 2023 and Winning Streak to Schmitz’ father for the Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz Memorial Fund
