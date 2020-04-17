Fort Zumwalt seniors named to Missouri Scholars 100

Congratulations to seven Fort Zumwalt seniors for their outstanding academic accomplishments.

East High’s Maiya Woelbling and Nancy Lin, North High’s Roman Bishop and Daniel Blevins, South High’s Seungju Lee and West High’s Lauren Baetje and Sarvesh Palaniappan have been named to the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals Missouri Scholars 100.

The selection is based primarily on a formula using the student’s grade point average and ACT or SAT score. Each student nominated had to first meet criteria of an “Academic Decathlon,” which included 10 “events” designed to assure the academic strength of the student. To meet the decathlon requirements, the student must have a minimum GPA of 3.750, a minimum ACT score of 29 or a minimum SAT score of 1,600, be ranked in the upper 10 percent of the class, and have taken upper level courses in mathematics, science, English, and foreign language.

The student must also have excellent attendance, be an exemplary school citizen, and be involved in the school activity program.

Baetje is a National Merit Finalist and was recognized by the St. Charles County EDC as the West High STEM Student of the Year. She received the Award for Excellence in Research, recognition from the UMSL Students and Teachers as Research Scientists (STARS) program for her work during the summer program last year. Baetje worked with Dr. Ajay K. Jain of St. Louis University on the paper “Surrogates for Carbamazepine Driven Injury Markers During Parenteral Nutrition.”

Lee and Lin are National Merit Commended Scholars. Lin was also recognized by the St. Charles County EDC as the East High STEM Student of the Year.

Palaniappan received the Award for Excellence in Research, recognition from the UMSL Students and Teachers as Research Scientists (STARS) program for his work during the summer program last year. He worked with Dr. Steve Mumm of the Washington University School of Medicine on the paper “Haplotypes for Hypophosphatasia Patients with the ALPL c.1133A>T, p.Asp378Val Gene Mutation Suggest a Relation to a Genetic Founder.”