Fort Zumwalt School District’s Ted Molitor recognized as Pioneer in Education

Longtime Fort Zumwalt teacher and coach Ted Molitor was among five Missouri educators recognized as a Pioneer in Education at the 60th Annual Cooperative Conference for School Administrators. The award recognizes their commitment and contributions to public education in Missouri.

“These individuals are true champions of public education, striving for excellence and advocating for Missouri students throughout their careers as public servants,” said Dr. Margie Vandeven, Commissioner of Education.

Molitor, born and raised in St. Charles County, retired in 1997 after almost 40 years working as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, athletic director and school counselor in his hometown. He joined the Central R-II School District, just a few years before it was renamed Fort Zumwalt, when its first high school was under construction. He saw Fort Zumwalt grow from less than 300 students to more than 17,000.

It was Coach Molitor who established the first basketball program in the district, which won one game in the first season. By season three, they were 24-4.

“I wanted to give bragging rights to the parents of Fort Zumwalt,” he told author Patty Corum, Ed.D., in her book Faces of Fort Zumwalt. Molitor coached for 12 years before moving into his next role with the district. Along with colleagues, he formed the Gateway Athletic Conference, which still exists today. Corum’s research found many of Molitor’s former students teaching and coaching in the district. They credit Molitor as the reason they chose to work in education, saying it was in his classroom and on his basketball court where they learned things like self-discipline, respect and kindness.

Molitor is joined by Lynn Beckwith, Jr., Florissant; Nellie Harper, Warsaw; J.D. King, Macon; and Cindy O’Brien, Liberty. State education officials have presented the Pioneer in Education awards for 46 years to honor teachers, school administrators, citizens, and lawmakers for their distinguished careers and contributions to public education in Missouri.