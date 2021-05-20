Fort Zumwalt School District taking registrations for in-person hiring event June 9

Fort Zumwalt School District is hosting a job fair for a wide variety of job categories.

Interested parties should register now to make their appointment for an interview with a member of the district administrative team. Slots are available from 4 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 9.

All candidates must pre-register for the in-person interviews, to be held at DuBray Middle School, 100 DuBray Dr., St. Peters. No walk-up candidates will be interviewed.

The district is the largest public employer in St. Charles County and offers employer-paid health, dental, vision and life insurance to full-time employees. Candidates interested in part-time opportunities have several options, including a 9-month schedule that allows employees to work school hours on school days. This schedule eases childcare needs for young families during the school year and offers summers off.

Learn more at fz.k12.mo.us/work_for_FZSD or make an appointment for your interview today by clicking this link.