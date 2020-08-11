Fort Zumwalt School District moves first day of school, pending agreement

Pending an agreement with the Fort Zumwalt Education Association, which represents teachers in the district, the Fort Zumwalt School District Board of Education voted unanimously to delay the start of the 2020-2021 school year to August 31, 2020.

The decision was made at a special meeting August 10 and could be finalized at the regular meeting scheduled for August 17. Plans remain in place to return to in-person learning five days a week for nearly 80 percent of the district’s 18,000 students, with modifications to every aspect of the school day in place. (See the plan at go.fzsd.us/Return2020)

The approximately 20 percent of students registered for FZ Virtual, the full-time virtual option in which families could enroll until July 31, was higher than had been indicated in early summer surveys. Accommodating the schedules, especially for high school students, has resulted in a full reconstruction of schedules for all high school students. The delay will provide counselors and building administrators time to work with families in a best effort to accommodate student course requests. It will also provide additional preparation time for teachers and staff.

Following is the letter that was sent out to parents from Dr. Bernard DuBray, Superintendent of Fort Zumwalt School District: