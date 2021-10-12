Fort Zumwalt Park closed to vehicles starting today until end of holiday season

Fort Zumwalt Park will be closed to vehicles starting today, due to the set up for the Celebration of Lights, the city’s annual display of holiday lights and scenes.

Visitors are still welcomed to walk in the park, but will not be able to park their vehicles inside of the park.

Celebration of Lights generally opens the day after Thanksgiving and runs through the end of the year, closing only on Christmas Day. The display is drive-through, but special events like the Old-Fashioned Holiday Stroll and horse-drawn rides allow visitors to see the the displays at a more leisurely pace.

70 West Sentinel will post more information about the Celebration of Lights on our upcoming 2021 Holiday Events Roundup.