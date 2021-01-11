Fort Zumwalt librarians recognized for creating innovative student environment

Fort Zumwalt West High librarians Shannon Grieshaber and Nina O’Daniels were recently honored by the Greater St. Louis School Librarians Organization, which named the West High library the 2019-2020 Secondary School Library Program of the Year.

West High Principal Neil Berry was able to present the award on the organization’s behalf. “Shannon and Nina were recognized for engaging students in innovative library programming,” wrote Julie Jamieson, Vice President of the Greater St. Louis School Librarians Organization. “The West High Library is a busy, bustling, and welcoming hub of the school, filled with positive energy and learning. It is definitely a space where the love of reading is nurtured.”

Among their innovations, West High’s librarians have brought many changes to the library. The overall organization of the library has been updated with:

Flexible seating (including booths, comfortable seating areas and tables for collaboration)

A collab lab that includes a green screen and meeting tables/TVs for group projects

Break out boxes and scavenger hunt activities for classes

Google glasses for virtual field trips

Greieshaber and O’Daniels were key to the county’s “One Read” of The Radium Girls last fall, bringing together teachers and students at all four Fort Zumwalt high schools as well as Wentzville Liberty High School and users of the St. Charles City-County Library last fall in a synchronized experience where participants read, studied and discussed the novel by Kate Moore.

Learn more about the West High library at www.fzwlibrary.com.