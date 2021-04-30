Fort Zumwalt Kindergarten registration available online

Fort Zumwalt School District reminds all residents that children who will be five (5) years old on or before July 31 can be enrolled for Kindergarten online. All of the details for registering are available at go.FZSD.us/Kindergarten. There parents/guardians can learn about the process and what you will need, then get started with the step-by-step enrollment. Classes will begin August 23, 2021.

If you know someone living in Fort Zumwalt School District who has a child who will be 5 on or before July 31, please encourage them to visit go.FZSD.us/Kindergarten.