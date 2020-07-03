Fort Zumwalt breaks ground on county’s first center for teachers’ professional development

Work has begun on the construction of a first-of-its-kind facility in St. Charles County. Thanks to voter support of Prop 3, a no-tax-increase bond issue in 2018, Fort Zumwalt School District is constructing a 24,600-square-foot facility dedicated to the continuing education of the district’s teachers and staff.

Located just west of North High School on Tom Ginnever Boulevard in O’Fallon, the facility will feature a large meeting space for lectures, meetings and presentations. The space can also be easily divided into smaller meeting centers to host multiple training sessions and learning opportunities.

The building will house the offices of the district’s Curriculum and Instruction Department, responsible for all programs from early childhood through high school, which includes curriculum development and curriculum writing as well as for all teacher training.

“The strides that you have seen Fort Zumwalt make in student achievement and, in particular, in our state report card, are the direct result of the work our teachers have put in writing and implementing curriculum,” FZSD Superintendent Dr. Bernie DuBray says. “Their commitment to learning new ways to teach has had a powerful impact on our students’ growth across the district. It’s exciting to think that, by July of next year, we will be able to support these efforts in this facility. We appreciate our communities continued support of our schools.”