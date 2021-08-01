Foristell woman one of three injured in boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks

A 23-year-old woman from Foristell sustained moderate injuries after a boat exploded at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mariah E. Moceri was one of four people in a 1993 enclosed bow Imp that experienced mechanical failure at the 10.3 mile mark on the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

The mechanical failure caused an explosion in the engine compartment, and three occupants of the boat were injured.

In addition to Moceri, 22-year-old Grace M. Wright of St. Charles and 21-year-old Logan N. Waldow of Omaha, NE all sustained moderate injuries and were taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

The 23-year-old driver of the boat, Travis P. Jones of St. Charles, was not injured.