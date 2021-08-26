Foristell woman killed in single vehicle crash in Pike County

Jennifer N. Whitehead, 37, of Foristell, was killed Wednesday in a one-car crash on Highway 54 in Pike County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Whitehead was a passenger in a 2012 Jeep Compass driven by Dylan T. Day, 33, of Paris, MO.

At 2:30 a.m., the Jeep was westbound on Highway 54 at Highway 154 and traveling too fast for roadway conditions. Day failed to negotiate a curve to the left, and the vehicle left the roadway, struck a traffic sign, traveled down an embankment and became airborne. It then hit a utility pole and overturned multiple times.

Whitehead was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

Day sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the University of Columbia Hospital.