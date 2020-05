A 16-year-old male from Foristell was struck and killed Wednesday night by a unknown driver who fled the scene.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the teen, who was not identified by MSHP, was walking on the side of southbound Highway 61 just before 9 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by the unknown vehicle. The vehicle then left the scene.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by Wentzville Fire District personnel.