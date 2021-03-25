Five Wentzville School District students named to Missouri Scholars 100

Five Wentzville School District students were selected for this year’s Missouri Scholars 100. Holt High School seniors Heath Bana and Ethan Dunsworth, Liberty senior Wyatt Haynes, as well as Timberland High School seniors Abby Manner and Michael Mischkot, were all named to the distinguished list. The statewide program, now in its 27th year, honors 100 of Missouri’s top academic students in each year’s graduating class. In addition, Liberty senior Kailey Cain was named as an honorable mention in the program. The 2021 recipients will be honored at a luncheon in Columbia, Missouri, on April 25.

Bana has a GPA of 4.54, is ranked first in his class, and earned a perfect ACT score of 36. He is enrolled in six Advanced Placement (AP) courses this year. Bana is a member of National Honor Society (NHS), serving as the parliamentarian, a member of German National Honor Society, and is a three-year member of Holt’s Scholar Bowl team and two-year member of Holt’s World Quest team. Bana was also selected to attend the Missouri Scholars Academy. He is an Eagle Scout and has been active in Boy Scouts for seven years, currently serving as an assistant senior patrol leader. Bana has not committed to a college and has not yet decided on a major of study.

Dunsworth has a GPA of 4.61, is ranked second in his class at Holt, and scored 1540 on the SAT. He won first at the High School Honors Division of Missouri’s Tri-County Regional Science and Engineering Fair this year, and was awarded the Air Force Research Award, Navy Research Award, and Mu Alpha Theta Mathematics Award for his project, and qualified as a finalist for the International Science and Engineering Fair, to be held in May. Dunsworth is a member of Scholar Bowl, NHS, and Future Business Leaders of America, and is the control lead and a programmer for the WSD Ratchet Rockers robotics team. Dunsworth was also selected to attend Missouri Boys State. In college, he plans to study physics, specifically plasma, nuclear physics, and energy engineering.

Haynes has a GPA of 4.569, scored a 34 on the ACT, and is ranked first in his class at Liberty. He is a member of NHS, Link Crew, Leadership Crew, and is on the Student Advisory Board. Haynes is a four-time state qualifier in varsity wrestling, was the runner-up at state this year, received third place at state in 2020, and has been the captain of the Varsity Wrestling team for the past four years. He organized the Eagle Order at Liberty this year, a club dedicated to leading and tutoring wrestlers through work ethic, academics, and volunteerism. He is the captain of the Varsity Football team, and is a three-year varsity football athlete. Haynes plans to major in biochemistry on the pre-med track at the University of Chicago.

Manner has a GPA of 4.52 and earned a perfect ACT score of 36. She is ranked second in her class and is enrolled in six AP courses this year. Manner is a member of HOSA, Link Crew, NHS and served as a Timberland class officer. Her efforts also earned her the title of AP Scholar with Distinction. Manner plans to double major in biological sciences and business administration with a possible minor in Spanish at the University of Missouri-Columbia. She would like to eventually attend medical school and pursue a career as a cardiothoracic surgeon.

Mischkot has a GPA of 4.365, is ranked ninth in his class at Timberland, and has scored a 35 on the ACT. He is enrolled in three AP courses this year, is an AP Scholar and a member of German NHS. Mischkot is a four-year member of the Timberland marching and symphonic bands, and is the trumpet section leader and principal player. He is a four-year All-Conference All-Academic Athlete, four-year varsity swim athlete, and is the captain of the Timberland Varsity Swim team, and a three-year junior varsity golf athlete. Mischkot was also selected to attend the Missouri Scholars Academy. He plans to major in electrical engineering at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Missouri Scholars 100 is a program sponsored by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals. Schools across Missouri are invited to nominate candidates for this recognition, which is based primarily on a formula using the student’s grade point average and ACT or SAT score. Each student nominated had to first meet the criteria of an “Academic Decathlon” that included 10 events designed to test the academic strength of the student. To meet the decathlon requirements, the student must have had a minimum GPA of 3.75, a minimum ACT score of 29 or a minimum SAT score of 1,600, be ranked in the upper 10% of the class, and have taken high-level courses in mathematics, science, English, and foreign language. Attendance, school activity involvement, and citizenship are also taken into consideration.