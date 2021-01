On April 6, 2021 voters in O’Fallon will choose a new mayor.

There are five candidates running for a four-year term. Candidates are listed in order they will appear on the ballot.

Paul C. Carlson

William “Bill” Hennessy

Debbie Cook

Mike Pheney

Arnie C. AC Dienoff

The incumbent, Bill Hennessy, has served as the mayor of O’Fallon since 2009. Cook is a current member of the city council, and Mike Pheney is a past member of the council.