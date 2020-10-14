First Step Back Home collecting items for Christmas Wonderland

Now is the time to start collecting items for laundry baskets and other treats for the working poor and homeless from St. Charles, Lincoln and Warren Counties who will come to the 12th Annual Christmas Wonderland on Saturday, December 19, 2020. The event will once again be held at Wentzville United Methodist Church, 725 Wall Street, Wentzville, MO as a drive through event from noon to 3 p.m.

The organization is requesting donations of laundry baskets and cleaning supplies from the list below so that they have consistent “gifts” to distribute:

Sturdy Laundry Basket

Laundry Basket Laundry Detergent

Powdered Bleach

Dryer Sheets

Toilet Paper

Window Cleaner

Paper Towels

Toilet Cleaner/Brush

Hand Soap/Bath Soap

Dish Soap

Bathroom Cleaner

Dusting Spray

Stain Remover

Sponges

Dish towels

Hangers

$5.00 in quarters (optional- for laundromat use)

In the past several groups have made it a project to collectively gather items and then assemble them towards the end of the year. “Last year we ran short of filled baskets so we weren’t able to send one home with each family that came to the Christmas Wonderland. If you or a group you’re a part of could do this, it would be so very much appreciated!” said Lana Kruse, one of the founders of First Step Back Home, the organizers of the event.

Please bring filled baskets to Wentzville United Methodist Church on Friday, Dec. 18 from 9 am – 3 pm or on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 9 – 11 am. Thanks for your consideration! For questions or further information contact Lana Kruse at 314-799-3694 or lanakruse@gmail.com

First Step Back Home, Inc., is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit that seeks “to increase awareness of the local needs of the poor and needy within our community;

to promote unity in the community by encouraging people to get involved in the lives of the poor and needy in practical ways; and to reduce suffering and misery of the poor by showing the Love of God in sacrifice and risk from something of ourselves.” First Step Back Home was founded by Paul and Lana Kruse in 2005, and the organization has assisted more than 5,000 area homeless with food, clothing, and jobs so that they can become self-supporting. You can follow First Step Back Home’s Facebook page to learn more about the organization and its charitable activities.