First mass vaccination event in western St. Charles County to be held at Wentzville GM on May 7

The St. Charles, Warren and Lincoln county health departments are partnering with the Missouri National Guard, GM Wentzville Assembly and addiitonal community partners to host a free vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, May 7 at the GM Wentzville Assembly Plant, 1500 Highway A in Wentzville.

The drive-through operation will be one of the first mass vaccination events operated in western St. Charles County and will provide the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to those ages 16 and older who schedule an appointment.

Missouri residents interested in obtaining this vaccination should complete registration through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator website: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/ . After completing the registration, individuals should look for the vaccination event entitled “94733: [ADA] 5/7_Wentzville GM Plant SCCDPH Drive Thru Vaccination Event_Primary Pfizer-94733 Region C” to choose a convenient time to schedule their appointment.

Those without internet access should call 877-435-8411 to schedule an appointment.