Fire district to recognize young men who helped Winghaven family during house fire

The Wentzville Fire Protection District is recognizing two young men for their bravery, quick thinking, and compassion in the early morning hours of July 10.

Kyle Stuhlman and Jesse Delcambre witnessed a house fire in the Winghaven area and acted quickly to alert the residents and help them get out of the home safely. They also called 9-1-1 to notify fire dispatch, and stayed with the family until the fire and EMS units arrived and while the fire crews worked to extinguish the fire.

The Board of Directors will recognize the young men at their regular meeting at 6 p.m. at Wentzville Fire Protection District Station #1, located at 502 Luetkenhaus Boulevard in Wentzville. Their families will be in attendance, as will the O’Fallon city councilman for the ward where the fire occurred.