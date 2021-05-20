Farmers & Artisans Market of O’Fallon now open for the season

The Farmers & Artisans Market of O’Fallon celebrated its grand opening this past Sunday, and is now open for the season in the StorCo Storage parking lot, 24 O’Fallon Square, just south of Interstate 70 near the At Home store.

Along with locally grown produce, and locally-made, one-of-a-kind items, the market offers food trucks, music, and special events, and is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month until October 17. Follow the market’s Facebook page for information on special events.

Vendor applications are available online, as are applications for sponsorships. The market is currently looking for volunteers who need community service hours and can help with set up and tear down, assist vendors, and directing traffic.