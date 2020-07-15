Family overnight camping program set for Hideaway Harbor Park on July 25

The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department is offering a unique family camping adventure this summer at the scenic Hideaway Harbor Park in Portage des Sioux.

On Saturday, July 25, guests are invited to camp along the banks of the mighty Mississippi River with Park Ranger Jake Dean. This is the first time the park is being opened to an overnight campout.

The park will open at 3 p.m. to event participants. Campers should bring a tent, food, water and other camping supplies, and be prepared to enjoy a variety of fun activities including fishing, birdwatching, games, paddleboarding and more! All St. Charles County Park camping rules and regulations will be followed during the event. Glass bottles and gas generators are not permitted and there is no drinkable water on site. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed at all times. Quiet hours begin at 10 p.m.

The cost of this camping experience is $10 per family; space is limited. Interested participants should preregister at https://bit.ly/MississippiRiverCampout or call the Parks Department at 636-949-7535.

Part of a flood buyout program, Hideaway Harbor Park, 1550 Hideaway Harbor Drive, opened in May 2002. The park offers a variety of historic and natural features including visually inspiring natural wetlands and forested areas. With two free public boat ramps to access the river, the park has become a very popular yearround destination for many fishermen and recreational boaters. The 48-acre park also features 12-acre Weber Lake, with a spacious wheelchair-accessible fishing dock.