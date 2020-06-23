Family Arena reopening for graduation ceremonies

The Family Arena in St. Charles will reopen for public events after closing for COVID-19, beginning with facility rentals for graduation ceremonies. The first ceremony scheduled is on July 10.

“Our top priority is to make certain our guests are safe, and that includes heavily sanitizing the facility and making changes that allow for social distancing,” says Tom O’Keefe, Manager of Booking and Marketing at The Family Arena. “While school districts may have their own set of restrictions for their ceremonies, after consultation with the districts, The Family Arena has procedures that will be followed for all ceremonies.”

O’Keefe stresses that the following procedures are in effect now but subject to change in the future.

ENTERING AND SCREENING:

Health Screening Stations will be placed outside of each point of entry. The Family Arena will perform a temperature check on each graduate and guest. Those passing the screening will be identified by a sticker that will allow them access to the building. The sticker must be worn while in the building.

Guests and graduates can enter through Gates 1, 2, 3, or 4. Graduates will proceed directly to the floor of the arena; there will be no graduate procession.

To eliminate the need to touch personal items during the screening procedure, bags, purses and backpacks will not be allowed inside the building.

Cameras and video recorders will be allowed in the building but can be the only things in a camera bag. Tripods are not allowed.

The Arena concourse will flow in one direction; signs will be posted.

CLEANING AND PRECAUTIONS:

A professional cleaning service will thoroughly clean and sanitize all areas of the building after each event, including glass, carpets, doors and door handles, etc. The crew will be at each event to continuously sanitize the bathrooms and concourse area.

Additional hand sanitizing stations will be immediately available upon passing through the metal detectors; however, those attending are encouraged to bring their own as well.

Guests are strongly encouraged to wear a face mask.

SEATING:

Arena seating will utilize approximately 50 percent of its 9,600-seat capacity.

No backdrop will be utilized. Seating will be in the round in order to maximize capacity while maintaining social distancing.

Graduates will be seated 6 feet apart.

Guests are prohibited from sitting in sections marked closed for social distancing.

In the event that programs are not provided to the graduates prior to the day of the ceremony, they will be placed on guests’ seats.

The audience will be released section-by-section to encourage social distancing as graduates and guests exit.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Concessions will offer a limited selection to expedite transactions. Cash or credit cards are accepted.

Each ceremony will be livestreamed for the benefit of those who cannot attend on The Family Arena’s YouTube channel and at familyarena.com/graduations.

Suites are available for purchase for graduation ceremonies by calling The Family Arena at 636-896-4200.

For more information, please contact the school district offices or O’Keefe at 636-896-4289 or tokeefe@familyarena.com.