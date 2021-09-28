Fallen Heroes Memorial coming to St. Charles County’s Veterans Tribute Park Oct. 15-17

A display honoring fallen heroes from across the U.S. is coming to St. Charles County’s Veterans Tribute Park in Weldon Spring. The Veterans & Athletes United (VAU) Fallen Heroes Memorial will be showcased next to the Veterans Memorial Plaza and Garden from 7 a.m. to 30 minutes past sunset, Friday, Oct. 15, through Sunday, Oct. 17. Veterans Tribute Park is one of only 50 stops on the traveling display’s national tour.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial features a 28-foot American flag with the dog tags of 7,040 fallen heroes and 50 gold stars in honor of the family members of fallen soldiers who died while serving in a time of conflict. Created by an all-volunteer veterans organization to raise awareness of the sacrifice these men and women have made, the display symbolizes a flag draped over a fallen soldier’s casket. A battlefield cross sculpted from mahogany wood by veteran artist Alicia Dietz is displayed in the front of the flag.

Volunteers are needed to help with set up, take down and 24-hour watch of the display at the park. Those interested should contact Matt Chiadez with VAU at 636-577-8576.

Veterans Tribute Park, located at 1031 Kisker Road, is a popular destination in St. Charles County. The park’s Veterans Memorial Garden features a Veterans Memorial Plaza with the names of St. Charles County soldiers who died in service to our nation since World War I engraved on stone panels. A Tribute Walk leading up the memorial showcases interpretive panels covering conflicts from the time St. Charles County was organized in 1812 to present day, along with plantings that bloom or have vibrant color at the end of each war. The 120-acre park also features a destination playground with water play area, walking and biking trails, fishing lakes, dog park, and playing fields. It opened to the public in October 2018.

For more information about St. Charles County’s Veterans Tribute Park, visit stccparks.org.