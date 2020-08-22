Experience spectacular views in the evening sky in St. Charles County Parks

If you love scenic walks in the park, then you’ll love St. Charles County Parks fall and winter Moonrise at Sunset Hikes.

Join Park Ranger Steve Tiemann on a guided walk to enjoy the sunset and full moon rise above the horizon at different County parks during these free events:

7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, Quail Ridge Park, 560 Interstate Drive, Wentzville

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30, Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Highway DD, Defiance

6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, Klondike Park, 4600 Highway 94 South, Augusta

4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Rd., Weldon Spring

Participants should wear comfortable hiking shoes. The 2-miles walks are at a leisurely pace on paved trails at Quail Ridge and Veterans Tribute Park, and on natural trails at Broemmelsiek Park and Klondike Park. Along the way, the group will look for wildlife and identify the sounds in the parks during each season. Participants should meet Ranger Tiemann at the program sign posted in the park before the start of each hike.

The Moonrise at Sunset Hikes will be held rain or shine, and all ages are welcome to participate. Pre-registration is required. To reserve your spot, visit stccparks.org or call the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department at 636-949-7535.