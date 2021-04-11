Expanded income guidelines enable more to qualify for WIC program

Studies confirm that participation in the Women, Infants and Children Program (WIC) results in fewer low-birth weight babies, fewer infant deaths, more regular medical care and reduced health care costs. To enable more families to participate in this important program, the State of Missouri and the St. Charles County Department of Public Health announce an expansion of income maximums for eligible participants, effective April 1, 2021.

“WIC gives growing families a healthy start during crucial developmental periods,” says St. Charles County WIC Program Coordinator Eva Obirek. “With these expanded income eligibility maximums, more families will qualify to receive the help they need — through nutrition education, supplemental foods, health screenings, and breastfeeding support.”

Following are the revised Missouri WIC income guidelines, effective April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022:

Family Size* Annual Income Monthly Income Weekly Income 1 $23,828 $1,986 $459 2 $32,227 $2,686 $620 3 $40,626 $3,386 $782 4 $49,025 $4,086 $943 5 $57,424 $4,786 $1,105 *To view the complete income schedule, which includes information for larger families and a Spanish language table, please visit health.mo.gov/living/families/wic/pdf/income-guidelines.pdf.

The Department of Public Health’s Division of Health Services provides WIC services in St. Charles County for eligible pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and infants and children up to age 5. Families interested in applying for the program must earn below income maximums and live in Missouri. Additionally, families that qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) automatically qualify. For information on becoming a St. Charles County WIC participant, please visit sccmo.org/WIC or call 636-949-7402, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays.

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health WIC office is located at 1650 Boone’s Lick Road in St. Charles.