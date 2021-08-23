Enjoy Labor Day living history at the Boone Home Sept. 4 & 5

Spend this Labor Day weekend having fun with the family at The Historic Daniel Boone Home in Defiance!

Explore historic Missouri through living history activities during Labor Day on the Frontier from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4; and 12 – 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 5.

During this two-day event, stroll through our historic village and discover different trades of the past through reenactments performed by talented members of the Ox Bow Tavern Living History group, park staff, and volunteers! Learn how much labor it took to build a strong business, discover tricks of the trade from the carpenter, barter with the owner of the general store, and get cooking tips from the baker.

Guided tours of the Boone Home also will be available both days with paid admission – adults, $8; seniors 60 and over, $6; children ages 5–12, $5; active or retired military and children 4 and under, free. Admission into the park is free; registration is not required.

For more information, call the park at 636-798-2005.