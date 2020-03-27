Employee at Wentzville post office tests positive for COVID-19

Mayor Nick Guccione of Wentzville posted on his Facebook page at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday that an employee of the Wentzville Post Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

A post about the incident had been shared on Facebook earlier in the day, and was brought to the mayor’s attention. Guccione promised to look into it. He then posted that the employee was not a St. Charles County resident and that the USPS promised to send out a statement.

The USPS statement read:

“The U.S. Postal Service (Postal Service) has learned that an employee at the Wentzville Post Office tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

We are in the process of reaching out to the local public health office and will follow the guidance they provide. We believe the risk is low for employees who work at the Wentzville Post Office, but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.”

70 West Sentinel will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.