Ehlmann says St. Charles County will not follow St. Louis County and St. Louis City stay-at-home order

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann responded today to reports that St. Louis City and St. Louis County will be forcing “non-essential” businesses to close, after St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced that they would be implementing a 30-day stay-at-home order.

“I do not believe we are in a situation where government should be deciding which businesses must close and which may stay open,” says Ehlmann.

“We will continue to educate our residents that they should stay home except to go to work and procure the services they feel are essential. If businesses and residents work together to do what is right at this critical time, we will be doing everything we need to do right now to slow the spread of this disease.”