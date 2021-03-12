EGGciting Easter events abound for Wentzville residents

The world has come a long way from where things were a year ago. People have adapted and found new ways of working, staying in touch and celebrating. Wentzville Parks and Recreation has adapted as well and continues to find new ways for the community to come together. This year’s Easter events are no exception.

The annual Easter EGGstravaganza is three events rolled into one day of Easter-themed fun.

The festivities begin early on Saturday, March 27 with the Bunny Run. The 5K and one-mile Fun Run begin at 7 a.m. and feature a beautiful route around Heartland Park with the Easter Bunny waiting at the finish line.

After the Bunny Run, the Egg Hunt begins. The Department is offering the event with some modifications to accommodate more social distancing. Families have the opportunity to reserve their own personal section of field for their child to hunt for eggs. They may also share the field with neighbors or additional family members if they choose. There will be live entertainment for families to enjoy throughout the event.

Finally, the day wraps up with the Bone Hunt at Rotary Park. Beginning at noon, families with dogs will be able to participate in a hunt of their own for treats and toys. There will be a drawing for a prize and every pup will get a goody bag to take home for their canine companions to enjoy.

Wentzville Parks and Recreation has also added a new event that was born out of COVID-19. In 2020, many events were canceled and the Department was left looking for a way to bring the joy of spring to the community. Thus, Easter Bunny Visits were born and are being offered again this year on Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21. On these dates, the Easter Bunny will visit registered residents and disperse candy-filled Easter eggs in their front yards.

Wentzville Parks and Recreation continues to exercise creativity to bring fun to the community in news ways. Please visit www.wentzvilllemo.gov/EGGstravaganza for more information and to register for any of these events or call (636) 332-9236 for more details.