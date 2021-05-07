Dr. Garza surprises local nurse with DAISY Award for her work during the pandemic

Natalie Crawford, RN in the ICU at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis, was surprised with a DAISY Award. The DAISY Award was established to honor the exceptional work nurses do every day.

Natalie was called to a conference room and was surprised with an award ceremony to celebrate her. Attendees included her husband, family members on Zoom and Dr. Garza, SSM Health Chief Community Health Officer and Incident Commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, as of the writing of her nomination, Natalie had worked 158 shifts and cared for over 300 patients. While she has cared for over 300 patients, her exceptional care and compassion has impacted exponentially more lives.

Natalie has stepped outside her comfort zone to become a voice and advocate for patients, families and hospital staff who have been impacted by the virus. On December 30, 2020, Natalie spoke at the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force press briefing to share her experiences with COVID-19. She took that as an opportunity to share the story of two of her patients who had lost their battle with COVID-19, to educate the public about the struggles frontline workers were facing every day, and to honor the lives lost and the families who will always grieve their loss.

To the patients who survived, Natalie’s care is remembered as compassionate and caring. The families of the patients who passed have reached out to thank her for being there to hold a hand, for saying a prayer, for facilitating that final conversation and for ensuring that their loved one was not alone.

Her nomination says it best, “Thank you, Natalie, for speaking up for your patients, for their families and for your profession! We are all so incredibly proud and blessed to work alongside such an incredible example of how to live out our mission every single day.”