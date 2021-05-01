Downtown Wentzville railroad crossing to close May 3 – 20 for road construction

Between Monday, May 3 and Thursday, May 20, the intersection of South Linn Avenue and East Allen Street in downtown Wentzville will be closed for construction related to the Allen Street Revitalization Project.

Traffic will not be able to cross the railroad right-of-way for the duration of this closure. All north- and south-bound Linn Avenue traffic will be detoured to Luetkenhaus Boulevard to cross underneath the eastern railroad right-of-way. Traffic will then detour back to Allen Street on Pearce Boulevard. Allen Street traffic will be detoured around this closure at McRoberts Street and Church Street.

To view a map of this closure and the provided detours, please visit www.wentzvillemo.gov/roadclosures.