Douglas Lee approved as Wentzville’s new city administrator

During the Board of Aldermen meeting on Wednesday, April 8, the Board approved the Mayor’s appointment of Douglas Lee as the new City Administrator.

Lee has served as the Interim City Administrator following former City Administrator David Gipson’s departure in January.

The City Administrator is responsible for carrying out the policies and ordinances of the Board of Aldermen; overseeing the day-to-day operations of the government; appointing and supervising the heads of the various City departments; and serving as the chief administrative assistant to the Mayor. In this role, the City Administrator has superintending control of the administration and management of the government business, officers and employees of the City, subject to the direction and supervision of the Mayor.

Lee began his career with the City in 2004 first working in the engineering division, later serving as the Interim Director of Public Works, Assistant to the City Administrator, and, most recently, as the Assistant Public Works Director since 2013.

Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione had this to say about Lee’s appointment, “I’m pleased to announce that I have appointed Doug Lee to the position of City Administrator for the City of Wentzville. I am confident in his abilities to fill this position as he has shown exemplary leadership skills in his more than 16 years with the City. Doug has knowledge and expertise in every facet of public administration and I look forward to working with him to continue to make Wentzville a great place to live, work and explore.”