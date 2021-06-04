Donate old bikes or bike parts at Lake Saint Louis event on June 12

The Lake Saint Louis Police Department is partnering with St. Louis BicycleWorks and the Lake Saint Louis Farmers and Artists Market to take those old bicycles off your hands! The bike drive will take place on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Lake Saint Louis Farmers and Artists Market. The market is located at The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis shopping center at Meadows Circle Drive (near Highway 40 & Lake Saint Louis Blvd.)

A member of the police department’s bike patrol unit will be on hand to assist BicycleWorks with the collection of bicycles of any style and in any condition. In addition, bicycle parts will be accepted.

The old bikes, or bicycles in need of repair, will be reconditioned or rebuilt by BicycleWorks (www.bworks.org). They will eventually find their way to deserving children who have the opportunity to earn one through the 6 week hands on Earn-a-Bike program at St. Louis BicycleWorks.

For more information, please contact St. Louis Bicycle Works 314-664-0828 or Officer Susie Ochs at the Lake Saint Louis Police Department 636-625-8018.