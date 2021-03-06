Discover unique summer camp adventures in St. Charles County Parks

Make this summer the best one yet! Children ages 6–17 can discover new and exciting summer camp adventures with the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department. Whether it’s a day-long adventure or week-long camp for exploring nature, fishing, history, sports, or arts and crafts, these unique summer programs are designed to build confidence and unlock curiosity and creativity.

Children and teens can stay active, create memories, build new friendships, and have fun from June through August in a safe and supervised park environment. Parks staff will wear masks inside facilities and have masks available for campers; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines also will be followed at these unique and affordable camps:

Camp Quail and Camp Broemmelsiek Youth Nature Camps

8 a.m.–12 p.m., Monday–Friday, June 7–11 and Aug. 2–6; Quail Ridge Park, 560 Interstate Drive, Wentzville

8 a.m.–12 p.m., Monday–Friday, June 21–25; Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Highway DD, Defiance

Get out and explore the outdoors during week-long nature camps at Quail Ridge and Broemmelsiek parks! These half-day camps are designed for youth ages 7-11 and allow day campers to discover and observe nature using hand-on experimental activities in a safe and friendly environment. Campers will use sensory awareness as well as science to interact with their environment in up close and personal ways. Hiking, map reading, plant and animal identification, water ecology, and fort building are just some of the topics that will be covered at this adventurous camp! Participants should wear closed-toed shoes every day and be prepared to get wet and dirty. The camp is held outdoors, rain or shine. The cost of each weekly program is $50 per child; pre-registration is required. Call the Parks Department at 636-949-7535 for questions.

Youth Fishing Camps

8 a.m.–12 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, Indian Camp Creek Park, 2679 Dietrich Road, Foristell

8 a.m.–12 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, Towne Park, 100 Towne Park Drive, Foristell

8 a.m.–12 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, Quail Ridge Park, 560 Interstate Drive, Wentzville

7–11 a.m., Wednesday, July 14 and Aug. 11, The Park at New Melle Lakes, 400 Foristell Road, New Melle

7–11 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Highway DD, Defiance

Join park staff for several days of morning fishing fun in the parks! These single-day camps take place at a different habitat at each park and are perfect for beginners as well as intermediate anglers ages 8–15. Everyone gets a camp T-shirt and extensive fishing guidance and tips at each event. Space is limited at each half-day session. The cost of the program is $20 and pre-registration is required. Call the Parks Department at 636-949-7535 for questions.

Camp YAP

8 a.m.–4 p.m., Monday–Friday, June 7–11 & 21–25, and July 12–16 & 26–30; Youth Activity Park, 7801 Town Square Ave., Dardenne Prairie

Make plans now to sign up for this traditional full-day camp for children ages 6–12 at the Youth Activity Park—home of the nation’s largest outdoor asphalt pump track and the state’s largest outdoor skate and bike course. Campers get exclusive use of the park before it opens to the public, and will participate in sports activities, arts and crafts, indoor and outdoor games, enjoy special guests, snacks, music, and an age-appropriate movie at the Town Square Movie Theatre next door. Campers need to bring lunch each day; the program fee of $120 includes a T-shirt, water bottle, and an ice cream sundae party on Friday. Pre-registration deadline for each session is two weeks prior to the first day of camp. Call the YAP at 636-561-4964 for questions.

History Explorer Kids Camp

9 a.m.–12 p.m., Monday–Friday, July 12–16; Heritage Museum, 1630 Heritage Landing, St. Peters

Discover history in fun and exciting ways at the Heritage Museum in St. Peters! This week-long camp engages children ages 6-15 with local history experiences by using historic-themed activities, challenges and crafts.

This year’s theme: Traveling through time, St. Charles County History! Discover the past while exploring the prehistoric age of the American Indians to the Victorian Era and through the 1960s Civil Rights Movement. Through various activities, campers will learn about music of the past, jobs, and the traditions of various cultures that built this community. Cost is $40 per child, which covers all material costs, pre-packaged snacks, and a camp T-shirt. Pre-registration is required. Call the museum at 636-255-6000 for questions.

Outdoor Adventure School

9 a.m.–3 p.m., Monday–Friday, July 19–23 at a different St. Charles County park each day

Day 1: The Park at New Melle Lakes, 400 Foristell Road, New Melle

Day 2: The Hays Home at Matson Hill Park, 3572 Stub Road, Defiance

Day 3: Missouri Bluffs Park, 18 Research Park Circle, St. Charles



Day 4: Klondike Park, 4600 Highway 94 S., Augusta

Day 5: Youth Activity Park, 7801 Town Square Ave, Dardenne Prairie

This new, week-long summer course for teens ages 14-17 offers an outdoor experience like no other! Under the guidance of experienced Park Rangers, students will discover paddling, hiking, climbing, and riding in a different park each day during this full-day program. Students will receive classroom instruction for hands-on experiences in archery, ecology, first-aid, and navigation. Then participate in each activity, rain or shine. Daily activities are subject to change depending on the weather. Participants should wear close-toed shoes, and bring a backpack, water bottle, notebook, and change of clothes each day. Drop-off and pick-up locations change daily. The cost of the program is $120 and pre-registration is required. Call us at 636-949-7535 for questions.

Daniel Boone Home Day Camp

9 a.m.–3 p.m., Monday–Friday, July 26–30, The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F, Defiance

Travel back in time to 1830s Missouri and discover frontier life at this “experimental” week-long camp! Campers ages 10-17 will try their hand at pioneer woodworking, participate in journal making, work with fiber materials, experience a 19th century schoolhouse lesson on the historic park grounds, and much more! The cost of the program is $150 per child and includes all materials and a camp T-shirt. Pre-registration is required. Lunch is not included, please bring a sack lunch. Call The Historic Daniel Boone Home at 636-798-2005 for questions.

Summer Camp registration opens in March. For more information about these action-packed adventures or to register, call the Parks Department at 636-949-7535 or visit stccparks.org. When registering online, click on “Activity Registration” and browse through the list for your favorite camps.