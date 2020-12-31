Department of Public Health extends St. Charles County WIC services contract through 2021

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health’s Women, Infants and Children Program (WIC) has extended its contract with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to continue the program through 2021. WIC is a supplemental nutrition program that provides pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children up to their fifth birthday with health screening, risk assessment, nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding support and referrals to health care. In addition, the service offers supplemental food at no cost to qualified participants.

To qualify, St. Charles County WIC participants must meet income guidelines, be a Missouri resident and be at “nutritional risk” as determined by a health professional. Income eligibility guidelines are based on gross household income.

“Families that may not have been eligible for WIC services previously may now qualify because of a job loss or a cut in hours worked,” said Eva Obirek, St. Charles County WIC Program Manager. “Those who may be in this situation right now are encouraged to reach out to our staff for assistance. Research shows that WIC participation improves the health of mothers and their children.”

Staff will continue to provide services remotely — through phone/email communication, digital correspondence, mail delivery and drop-off collections — during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During this unprecedented event, many are finding it difficult to provide for their family,” Obirek added. “WIC helps to give growing families a healthy start. While we’ve changed how we deliver our service to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses, our families will continue to receive proper nutrition and guidance they’ll need throughout the coming year.”

For questions about these service changes in St. Charles County or joining the program, please email wichealth@sccmo.org or call 636-949-7402. For information about the services WIC provide, visit sccmo.org/WIC.