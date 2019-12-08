Deck the Paws pet adoption event offers special rates, photos with Santa

If you’re thinking about adding a dynamic dog or a cuddly cat to your home this holiday, the Pet Adoption Center is a great place to start. Animals of all ages, sizes, and breeds are waiting for you to bring them into your home. Find your perfect pal at our special Deck the Paws holiday adoption event.
On Saturday, December 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Pet Adoption Center at 4850 Mid Rivers Mall Drive will offer:
- Special adoption rate for our “frosty” pets ($10 adoption rate on snowman marked pets)
- Cat and kitten adoptions for $30 (a $30 savings)
- Dog and puppy adoptions for $60
- Gift bags for the first 25 adopted animals
- Photos with Santa (for a $10 donation to the Friends of the Pet Adoption Center)
