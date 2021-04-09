Daughter of WingHaven insurance agent believed to be in danger

Lucille Peterson, age 17, has been missing from her home in Ballwin, Missouri since June 1, 2020 and is believed to have been abducted by her father, Steven Peterson. The two were last seen in the Colorado/Wyoming area in January, 2021, and have been known to travel to Florida and Kentucky. A felony warrant for kidnapping was issued for Steven Peterson on April 5, 2021.

Lucille’s (Lucy’s) mother is Kathy Kilo-Peterson, who has an insurance office in WingHaven, Missouri. She is desperately trying to locate her daughter, whom she believes is in danger and being abused.

Lucille Peterson is described as white, 5′ 02″, 125 lbs., hazel eyes, light brown hair. Steve Peterson is described as white, 5′ 09″, 185 lbs. brown eyes and light brown hair.

Anyone with information should call 911, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: (800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST) or the Frontenac, Missouri Police Department – 314-737-4600.