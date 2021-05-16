Dardenne Prairie welcomes six new businesses this spring, including BMX, home design, and cell tower construction

The City of Dardenne Prairie has been a very busy place over the last few months. Spring is a great time to get out and enjoy all the exciting new and existing businesses our City has to offer.

Since March, Dardenne Town Square has witnessed some new stores hold their ribbon cutting ceremonies. American Shaman of Dardenne Prairie is located at 7849 Town Square Ave. and offers a variety of CBD products. Stop by to see what the shop has to serve your needs. You can also find Dialed Scooters & BMX at 7865 Town Square Ave. Dialed has a variety of bikes and scooters in the store, but will also build that custom bike or scooter of your dreams. Visit with them to see what they can help you design.

Dardenne Town Square will also be home to Sno Biz Hawaiian Shaved Ice, which serves over 50 flavors of shaved ice, plus many other tasty treats. Located on the Marcus Theater side of Dardenne Town Square at 7827 Town Square Ave., Sno Biz will open on June 4 for the summer.

If you are feeling a little sore, now is the time to make an appointment at Midwest Family Wellness. Located at 1755 Stump Road, this local chiropractic and wellness office recently moved from Cottleville to their new location in Dardenne Prairie.

Rule 241 Home Design and Staging at 79 Hubble Drive, Ste 110, aids those that need help with staging their home for a quick sale with a maximum return. The designers can also help clients refresh their space after so many months at home. You can contact them to schedule an appointment.

Wireless Horizon keeps technology moving at a time where it has never been more necessary. This fantastic addition to Dardenne Prairie is located at 83 Hubble Drive. Wireless Horizon recently broke ground on a 23,000 square foot facility to serve as the company’s new headquarters. The new location will support the impressive growth of this company. With a dedication to training Veterans, Wireless Horizon constructs and maintains cellular towers. Rick Heisler, President, saw the City of Dardenne Prairie as the perfect location for Wireless Horizon’s midwest operations.

“Dardenne Prairie has always been a great place for our neighbors to explore,” noted Mayor John Gotway. “I am so pleased that more businesses are seeing what Dardenne Prairie has to offer as a prime location. With so many new residential communities being built, growth in the Prairie has never been more exciting!”

Located in St. Charles County, the City of Dardenne Prairie is home to shopping, parks, restaurants and more. For more information about businesses and economic development opportunities in Dardenne Prairie, visit www.dardenneprairie.org or contact the City’s Economic Development Coordinator at 636-755-5315 or Doug@dardenneprairie.org.