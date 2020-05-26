Dardenne Prairie to waive liquor license renewal fees until June 2021

(From a City of Dardenne Prairie press release)

At its May 20 meeting, the City of Dardenne Prairie Board of Aldermen adopted a Resolution that waives all liquor license renewal fees for retail stores and restaurants within the City of Dardenne Prairie. The move is designed to provide support to businesses and their employees that have suffered an economic impact due to COVID-19.

“We know what a challenging time this has been for small businesses across the nation, and those right here in our own community,” said Mayor David C. Zucker. “Restaurant owners and their employees have been particularly hard hit. We hope this small savings will help ease the burden a bit as they begin to reopen.”

The City typically collects annual liquor license fees on July 1; this year’s fees will be waived through June 30, 2021. While the fee waiver will only have a minimal impact on their revenue, Zucker hopes it will serve as a reminder to area restaurants that they are vital to the community.

Located in St. Charles County, the City of Dardenne Prairie is home to shopping, a movie theater and a growing County Youth Activity Park. Maintaining several dining options is important to serving the City’s more than 13,000 residents, as well as those who visit from out-of-town to enjoy the City’s many amenities.

Restaurants and other businesses benefitting from the waiver include Rosy’s and Paco’s Mexican Restaurant, Town Square Pub n Grub, Signature India, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Spirits, Schnucks, Town Square 12 Cine, Midwest Petroleum Company, Target, QuikTrip, Thoele, Inc., Dardenne Prairie Hall, and City Hall Park Concession Stand. The City will continue to enforce all other requirements of its liquor license permits.