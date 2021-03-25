Dardenne Prairie to install safer, more convenient restrooms at BaratHaven Park

The Dardenne Prairie Board of Aldermen has authorized the purchase of a portable, three-stall restroom trailer for BaratHaven Park to replace the portable toilet previously used for the property. The new facility includes several safety features, such as interior and exterior lighting, separate entrances for each stall, automatic door closers and non-skid flooring.

The new restroom trailer also offers amenities designed to improve convenience, including soap dispensers, touchless towel dispensers, shatterproof mirrors and hands-free, flushable toilets. Insulated walls, a built-in air supply and fresh-air return, and a roof-mounted air conditioning/heating system will create a more comfortable environment for guests.

“The City of Dardenne Prairie is committed to maintaining green spaces that are welcoming for our community,” said Mayor David C. Zucker. “Replacing the outdated porta-potty previously used at BaratHaven Park with a safer, more convenient facility will help ensure that families have a positive, enjoyable experience while visiting this popular park.”

The 94-acre BaratHaven Park, which is owned by Great Rivers Greenway and managed by the City of Dardenne Prairie, is home to a 15-acre lake, soccer fields, cricket pitch and several miles of walking trails. The City of Dardenne Prairie is working toward developing plans to install a permanent bathroom facility at BaratHaven Park, at which time the portable restroom trailer is expected to be moved to Bluebird Meadow Park.