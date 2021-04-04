Dardenne Prairie to host inaugural baseball season at new athletic complex

The City of Dardenne Prairie is “rounding the bases” on a new $3 million athletic complex, which will welcome more than 100 local teams from the New Horizons Youth Baseball and Softball League this spring and through summer. The community is invited to explore the new Dardenne Prairie Athletic Complex during a ribbon-cutting ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, April 12.

The Dardenne Prairie Athletic Complex features three renovated baseball/softball fields, four pickleball courts, new dugouts, new LED lighting, new restrooms, a walking trail, perimeter fencing, backstops, an enlarged and paved parking area and more.

More than 30 teams and 450 players from the City of Dardenne Prairie have registered to play at the new athletic complex, as well as teams from Lake Saint Louis, Wentzville, New Melle and Wright City. In total, the Dardenne Prairie Athletic Complex will serve more than 140 teams and nearly 2,000 local athletes.

“We are excited to provide a top-notch facility for families in our community,” said Mayor David C. Zucker. “Having an athletic complex that can attract other teams throughout the region will also be a boon to our local economy. Visiting players and their families will stop by our grocery stores to purchase snacks before the game, or will grab a bite to eat afterwards at one of our many great local restaurants.”

The new athletic complex was financed by revenue from a half-cent sales tax that was approved by the voters of Dardenne Prairie in 2017 to enable the City to expand Parks & Recreation facilities and programs. This new athletic complex was also made possible with support from the Dardenne Athletic Association (DAA). The DAA purchased the land for the original 4.5-acre ballfields from Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Gentemann for $1,500 in 1953 and maintained the fields and operated the leagues until the City of Dardenne Prairie assumed operations in 2016. In 2019, the City purchased an additional 2 acres from the Gentemanns’ daughters. In 2020, the DAA donated the original 4.5 acres to the City, bringing the total acreage for the new athletic complex to 6.5 acres.

The Dardenne Prairie Athletic Complex is located next to City Hall at 2032 Hanley Rd., Dardenne Prairie, MO, 63368. For more information about the new Dardenne Prairie Athletic Complex, visit www.dardenneprairie.org