Dardenne Prairie Board of Aldermen April 7 agenda: Parish picnic permit

Meetings of the City of Dardenne Prairie Board of Aldermen are held on the first and third Wednesdays of each month in the council chambers at City Hall, 2032 Hanley Road.
The 6 p.m. work session for April 7, 2021, has been canceled due to the lack of agenda items.
The agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting is as follows:
- Roll call
- Consent agenda: minutes from March 17 meeting, work session summary of March 17 meeting, expenditures for approval, treasurer’s report, temporary use permit for the parish picnic for June 4-6
- Open forum
- Staff reports
- Closed session
