Dardenne Prairie athletic complex upgrade to begin this summer

(From a City of Dardenne Prairie press release)

At its March 4 meeting, the City of Dardenne Prairie Board of Aldermen voted to move forward on renovation of the Dardenne Prairie Athletic Complex. The envisioned project, located adjacent to Dardenne Prairie City Hall on Hanley Road, would substantially upgrade the existing ballfields.

The proposed project is expected to include three renovated ballfields, new lighting, a paved parking area, new restrooms, an equipment and storage building, a new maintenance building, and two pickleball courts.

It is anticipated that the improvements would be funded from a portion of the one-half cent retail sales tax for parks and storm water control. The sales tax, intended to improve and expand recreation programs offered by the City, was approved by voters in November 2017.

A construction management firm and a design firm were previously retained by the City to assist with implementing the project. Construction is expected to start after the summer baseball season concludes in mid-July, and be completed in time for the start of practice in Spring 2021.

“We are excited to be moving this project forward,” said Mayor David C. Zucker. “When it’s completed it will be a great asset for the community and a valuable recreational resource for our citizens.”