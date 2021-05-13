Crossroads Arts Center now open in former Wentzville city hall building

Crossroads Arts Council, which has utilized several different venues since its inception seven years ago, now has a home. The Council is inviting the public to an opening reception at its new facilities at 310 West Pearce Boulevard, the former Wentzville City Hall.

At 10 a.m. on May 15, the Council will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at its newest outdoor mural, the Tobacco Mural on the west side of the historic building that houses Old Friends Vintage Guitars on the corner of Linn Avenue and Allen Street. You can then walk to the reception at the Council’s new space at 310 West Pearce, and enjoy an art show featuring works from Crossroads Arts Council past and present board members.

The new space offers four art studios for rent ($100 for Wentzville residents, $150 for non-residents). Those resident artists must be willing to volunteer two days each month to staff the gallery and must commit to at least three months. CAC members will have priority. Gallery space will be available based on availability, with both wall space and surface space available. Pricing varies according to amount of space needed.

The CAC is looking for artists to teach classes at the new facility. Proposal forms are available on the CAC website.

For more information, email crossroadsartscouncil@gmail.com, or visit the CAC website. Information about classes is also available on the Crossroads Arts Council Facebook page.