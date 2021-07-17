COVID Stops Here: Missouri Chamber launches campaign to encourage vaccination

A new campaign will recognize Missouri workplaces that are leading the fight against COVID-19. The COVID Stops Here campaign celebrates Missouri employers that have achieved widespread vaccination among their staff members.

Organizations that have achieved at least a 70% vaccination rate are eligible to receive a COVID Stops Here designation. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry developed the campaign as a way to highlight workplaces that are leading the fight to stop COVID-19 — and to encourage more organizations to join their ranks.

The campaign launches at a critical time as Missourians work together to stop the spread of coronavirus — including the dangerous new Delta variant. Vaccination is the best way to stop COVID-19 and employers are a vital to the effort to vaccinate Missourians. A recent survey by the Missouri Chamber found that more than 80% of Missouri employers are working to encourage vaccination among their staff members.

Starting today, Missouri employers can visit mochamber.com/CovidStopsHere to apply for a designation. Employers with at least 70% of their staff members fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be approved for a designation and will receive materials to help celebrate their vaccination status. The website also includes resources for employers that are still working to achieve widespread vaccination among their staff members.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is Missouri’s pathway to recovery and employers are truly on the front lines of the push to vaccinate our state. We are excited to recognize workplaces across Missouri that are leading on vaccination. Any workplace that has achieved widespread vaccination should be recognized and that’s our goal with the COVID Stops Here campaign,” said Daniel P. Mehan, president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber. “In order to finally put this virus behind us, we need Missourians to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Let’s continue to work together to stop this virus. Let’s make sure that COVID stops here!”