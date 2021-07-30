COVID Stops Here campaign highlights pro-vaccination message from Sen. Roy Blunt

The Missouri Chamber’s COVID Stops Here campaign is collaborating with U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt on a direct appeal to increase vaccination rates in Missouri. In a new advertising campaign launching Sunday, Aug. 1, Sen. Blunt asks Missourians to join him and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m proud to be a part of the COVID Stops Here campaign and I strongly urge every Missourian to get their shot as soon as possible,” said Sen. Blunt. “Right now in our state, it’s vaccine vs. variant. It’s a fight we win by getting the vaccine so we can protect ourselves and the people around us. That is the only way we will get our families and our economy back to normal.”

Click here to listen to the full radio message, which encourages Missourians to visit mostopscovid.com to find a vaccine in their area.

The COVID Stops Here pro-vaccination campaign has already honored more than 100 Missouri businesses that have achieved widespread vaccination against COVID-19. A workplace may be eligible for a Gold (90% vaccinated), Silver (80% vaccinated) or Bronze (70% vaccinated) designation. Once approved, they receive signage and a media kit to help promote their status and encourage others to join them. The website also includes resources for employers who are still working to achieve widespread vaccination among their staff members.

“We greatly appreciate Sen. Roy Blunt for speaking out on the need to get vaccinated. His message to Missourians couldn’t come at a better time. While millions of Missourians have already been vaccinated, we need everyone to join in and get vaccinated as we try to stop the spread of the dangerous Delta variant of COVID-19,” said Daniel P. Mehan, president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “I hope Missourians will heed Sen. Blunt’s advice and get vaccinated as soon as possible. The vaccine is our state’s best pathway to recovery and we all need to work together to ensure that COVID stops here.”

Any organization with a 70%+ employee vaccination rate is welcome to apply for a COVID Stops Here designation at mochamber.com/CovidStopsHere. For more information or questions, call (573) 634-3511.