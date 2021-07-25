COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Winghaven Branch Library on August 9

The St. Charles City-County Library District and St. Charles County Public Health will offer a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic with FREE Pfizer vaccines at the Library Express at Winghaven Branch on Monday, August 9 from 3:30-6:30 pm.

Appointments are available for participants ages 12 and up. (Children ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or an adult with a parent’s written permission to receive the vaccination.)