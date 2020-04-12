COVID-19 update from Frontier Health & Rehabilitation

Frontier Health & Rehabilitation, St. Charles, confirmed today that three more residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 58 residents that have been identified as positive for the virus to date.

Six of these residents have died, nine are in the hospital and all others remain isolated in quarantine on site. One additional resident has tested negative, bringing the total to 27 residents testing negative.

The 10 staff members that previously tested positive remain quarantined in their homes.

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms such as dry cough and fever, should isolate themselves from others and call a healthcare provider. People who visited the facility but do not have symptoms do not need to self-quarantine unless they notice COVID-19 symptoms. If you have questions, call the St. Charles County Public Health Information Hotline from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 636-949-1899, or visit sccmo.org/COVID for more information.