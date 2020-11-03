COVID-19 testing for Missouri residents returns to Family Arena November 12-14

The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS) and Missouri National Guard will perform drive-through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to determine current COVID-19 infection from November 12, 13 and 14 on the parking lot of the Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway in St. Charles. The tests are free and open to all Missouri residents during the following times:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12

7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13

8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14

To register, visit the DHSS website at health.mo.gov/communitytest or call Missouri’s COVID-19 Hotline at 877-435-8411. Online registration for scheduled appointments will speed the testing process but is not required.

Participants must be Missouri residents; however, they do not need to be St. Charles County residents to participate in this event at the Family Arena. Individuals do not need to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to be eligible for the test, and a physician’s order or proof of insurance are not required.

Upon arrival at the testing site, participants should remain in their vehicles. After completing a short registration questionnaire, participants will collect a self-administered nasal specimen with assistance from members of the National Guard. The collected test will be sent to a laboratory for processing, and patients will be notified of their results.

Following recommended precautions, such as maintaining social distancing, washing hands and frequently touched surfaces regularly and covering your nose and mouth with cloth or disposable masks will reduce the risk for exposure to or spreading contagious illnesses. For additional information on St. Charles County’s efforts to reduce the spread of illness, visit sccmo.org/COVID. For questions about symptoms or testing, call the St. Charles County COVID-19 Hotline at 636-949-1899 or speak with a medical provider.