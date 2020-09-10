COVID-19 drive-through testing available in St. Charles County September 17-19

The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS) and Missouri National Guard will perform drive-through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for COVID-19 from Sept. 17-19 on the parking lot of the Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway in St. Charles. The tests are free and open to any Missouri resident during the following times:

7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17

10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18

7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19

“Testing continues as an extremely important step in the response to manage COVID-19 in this community,” says St. Charles County Department of Public Health Director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman. “The more testing that is done – on symptomatic as well as asymptomatic residents – the more we learn about how this disease spreads and how prevalent it is in our communities. We appreciate this opportunity to have additional free and convenient testing options for St. Charles County residents.”

Online registration is recommended and available through the DHSS website at health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling the Missouri COVID-19 Hotline at 877-435-8411. Registrants will be scheduled in 15-minute appointment blocks. Upon arrival at the testing site, participants will be asked questions, including symptoms they may have. Members of the National Guard will assist participants in collecting a self-administered nasal swab, and the specimen will be sent to a laboratory for processing. Patients will be notified of their results.

Participants must be Missouri residents however, they do not need to be residents of the county where they are tested. Individuals do not need to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to be eligible for the test, and a physician’s order or proof of insurance are not required.

Along with the testing in St. Charles County, additional community testing sites are open throughout the state from Sept. 14-19, and other dates are being scheduled. More than 50 counties throughout Missouri have hosted community testing efforts to assist public health officials in learning more about the prevalence of COVID-19 in the state.